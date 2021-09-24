September is drawing to a close, so we're back with another six games that have been released on Huawei's AppGallery throughout the month. You see, whilst many of us are more intimately familiar with the App Store and Google Play, Huawei's marketplace serves over 500 million active users.

As such, those folks will want to know what game's they can now enjoy on their phone. But with so many apps added on a weekly and sometimes daily basis, it can be difficult to keep up. That's where we come in. These aren't necessarily brand new games but are debuting on AppGallery. So let's jump into some of the games added throughout September.

The Walking Dead Survivors

The Walking Dead Survivors is a strategy game that tasks players with building a settlement to protect its inhabitants from the Walker hordes. Its perimeter will need to be staunchly defended whilst you continue to hunt for supplies, rescue other survivors, form alliances and grow your reputation.

The game is based on the comic books, meaning you can expect to encounter iconic characters such as Rick, Michonne, Negan, Ezekiel, and Glenn. Similarly, when scouting for survivors and supplies, you will visit numerous recognisable locales from the series.

You can download The Walking Dead Survivors from AppGallery today where it is a free-to-play game.