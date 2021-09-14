Star Wars: Hunters is an upcoming free-to-play multiplayer game that pits players across the galaxy against each other in an action-packed arena. A brand new cinematic trailer has just been revealed, along with a release date - or a release date window, if you prefer, since the title has been pushed back to some time next year.

Zynga’s squad-based multiplayer game invites both old and new fans of the insanely popular franchise into a brand new intergalactic experience in Star Wars: Hunters. Details about the actual gameplay mechanics are still pretty scarce right now, but the new cinematic trailer that just dropped does give us a delicious sneak peek at what goes on during an epic match inside the arena.

In particular, we see a Mandalorian bounty hunter and a Sith warrior getting into a scuffle with some droids, Wookiees, Stormtroopers, and even some Jawas. It does look to be a chaotic and insanely fun multiplayer experience, which will be landing on iOS and Android devices - plus the Nintendo Switch - in 2022.

Set on the planet Vespaara, the free-to-play game lets players join the greatest Hunters from the Star Wars galaxy in a fight for supremacy in The Arena. Players will have to rely on their skills, tactics, and teams to survive, as well as customize their characters in order to look hella cool when they’re announced as the victor.

If you just can’t wait until the official release of the game, you can pre-register on the official website to stay updated on all of the latest developments. Those who pre-register will receive exclusive goodies when Star Wars: Hunters officially launches.

