Saying that Infinite Lagrange's universe is vast would be an understatement. As impressive as that is though, what would be the point if players couldn't explore it and claim territories along with great amounts of resources? It would have probably been pointless. Of course, that's not the case. Players have the ability to expand their territory and occupy new regions, and that’s exactly the purpose of this guide.

In this article, we will talk about region occupation in Infinite Lagrange, which should give players all the information they need in order to occupy their desired region.

Find the ideal mining base and settle

One of the most important reasons (if not THE most) as to why players would want to expand their territory in the first place is wealth. There are many areas with a high concentration of resources waiting for players to claim, since that's going to play an important role in base development.

Ideally, you want to occupy an area with a variety of different resources and not just high level ones. Also, a nice docking effect is always a good idea. An 'Advanced Mining Platform' would save the utility ships a lot of time since they won't have to return back to the base to deliver the goods.

That kind of efficiency will result in a steady flow of income which is going to be very useful for what's to come.

Outposts have multiple uses, some of them ideal for occupying regions

Compared to other structures, Outposts can be used in more than just one way. Their base relocation function is probably what they are known for to new players but there's more to them. Outposts not only offer a variety of different 'docking' effects, but also function strategically as Warp traveling anchors to support friendly forces in battle. That, and they can also be used as base protection to ensure players safety.

The general approach when it comes to fleet management goes like this: there is a main fleet and a quick response fleet. The details of each fleet have a lot to do with what is available to the players, but as a general rule of thumb, a main fleet is made up of aircraft carriers and cruisers and of course patrol ships. The main objective of this fleet is to provide the necessary firepower needed to attack enemy cities and bases.

The quick response fleet on the other hand - as the name suggests – is there to provide support and recon.

Help your Union occupy an area

There are unions and there are UNIONS and it’s important to side with the right one. A lot of players will just join a ‘whatever Union’ and that’s fine, but if you want to compete in Infinite Lagrange’s endgame, good, strong allies who can offer support are needed.

Depending on the server, there are many highly active Unions with many members and strategies. Do a little bit of research and join the one you find to be the best. Small scale battles are one thing, starting a large scale regional war one the other hand it’s completely different.

Area Occupancy

Guarding the occupied region

There are a lot of players wondering how occupancy is being calculated in Infinite Lagrange , and this is how to properly achieve that. Cities above level 6 will give players a certain area percentage once captured, while cities that are lower level won't give players an occupancy area percentage but instead they will grant the Union a bigger recruiting jurisdiction beyond their initial region.Occupying a region is one thing, the real challenge comes after that, when it's time to defend it against enemy players. It is of great importance to place Outpost structures in the occupied region, which will allow you to quickly relocate the base in case of attack from enemy Unions.

As a side note, the city’s garrison is dominated by the ‘City Frigate Fleet’ (its level depends on the city’s level). Once the city is captured, it will take around two hours for the fleet to be restored.

Allocation of Resources

In many cases, Unions have rules in place when it comes to allocation of resources. Usually the ones participating in battle are rewarded with the mining area and the special building around the city. The higher the contribution, the better the area. It’s important to be fair to Union-mates in order to keep the peace within the Union.

In Conclusion

As exciting and rewarding as it is, region occupation in Infinite Lagrange requires proper planning and strategy. With more experience, more refined strategies will emerge, but the basics will always remain the same. A steady flow of resources to ensure the logistics and support the Union should always be a priority. Work along with your fellow Union mates and ask for their support whenever you need to.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Infinite Lagrange articles!