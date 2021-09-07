DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds is a team action RPG based on the hit anime Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. The early access version of the game was available in selected regions for the last few months, and now Square Enix has just announced that the game is finally launching globally later this year.

About the game

DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds is a team action RPG where players form a team of three characters and battle oncoming hordes of enemies. The best thing about the game is the collaboration with the two original creators of the manga - Riku Sanjo, the original writer, and Koji Inada. This gives extra incentive for hardcore fans of the manga to check this game out.

As for the gameplay, it is pretty flexible. If you ever get bored of fighting, you can switch to the automatic mode that will take care of battles and let you focus on the story and collecting new characters. But I recommend trying out the cooperative mode, where you can jump in the battles alongside other players.

DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds is releasing globally later this year

Square Enix, the game publisher, has just released an English trailer for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds. The trailer reveals that the game is scheduled to release globally on September 28th, 2021.

It will be a free-to-play game with optional in-app purchases. The game will launch on both Android and iOS where it will be available in English, Japanese, French, and Traditional Chinese language options.

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's is also now up for pre-registration on Google Play and App Store.