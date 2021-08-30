A new nation called Wonderland has made its way to Exos Heroes this week. On top of that, LINE Games Cooperation has also announced a lot of updated content which includes new Heroes and a Red Fatecore.

Three new heroes have been added to Exos Heroes who will be part of the new nation Wonderland. These heroes are Rienor, Kruger, and Hinder. You can find Rienor, Kruger, and Hinder directly in Recruit/Journal/Scout/Door to Creation. All three of these will have an increased chance to be picked up through the Chance Increase Recruit.

Rienor will have a higher chance of being picked up until Thursday, September 2nd, at 1:59 UTC

Kruger will have a higher chance of being picked up from Thursday, September 2nd to Thursday, September 9th, at 1:59 UTC

Hinder will have a higher chance of being picked up from Thursday, September 9th to Thursday, September 16th, at 1:59 UTC

The new Fatecore added to the game is the first Red Fatecore and is called the White Flower of Healing – Jinai. It is obtainable only through a special event quest called Get The Red. The Fatecore is the final reward for this event. Players have until 10th October to finish the event and win the Red Fatecore.

In celebration of this Wonderland update, LINE is launching a Premium Recruit Event in Exos Heroes. Until September 8th, players will get a chance to make up to 77 free recruits. Players are also eligible for the 7 Days of Gifts rewards during the same time which will include 700 Xes, 500,000 Gold and numerous other rewards.

Lastly, players will see a new story chapter, chapter 21 get added to the game alongside other improvements soon. All details will be on Exos Heroes’ official Facebook page.

Explore Wonderland by downloading Exos Heroes for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

