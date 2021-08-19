Yoko Taro’s SINoALICE is welcoming a new character to the global version of the game alongside some new story chapters. So, everyone, welcome Rapunzel to SINoALICE who arrives alongside the new Act of Hatred chapters!

Rapunzel/Cleric is a new class that will become available for players after the routine maintenance has ended today. A new STEP grimoire called Chaste Hatchling featuring Rapunzel/Cleric is also available now. Every time you summon through this grimoire, you take one step further and are eventually guaranteed to win an SR item once you reach step 5. Chaste Hatchling will be available from August 19th at 8:00 am (UTC) to September 2nd at 5:59 am (UTC).

Once you reach step 5 and summon an SR weapon called Chastity’s Curing Wand, you will be able to unlock the new Rapunzel/Cleric class. But the Chastity’s Curing Wand is not the only SR weapon that you can collect. Players will also be able to summon other SR weapons like the Magnet Gun, the Flamestone Hammer, and the Icewood Sealing Text.

Meanwhile, the new chapter inclusions for Act of Hatred are split into four and follow the story of Rapunzel. They can be played in either the normal or hard mode. Check out the trailer below for a glimpse of what to expect from the Act of Hatred.

To celebrate the release of Rapunzel in the Act of Hatred, Pokelabo and Square Enix have also launched a social media contest. It’s quite simple really. You just need to follow SINoALICE's official Twitter and Facebook accounts and retweet and like their posts.

Ten lucky winners will be picked from those who follow the requirements and they will be awarded the SINoALICE rubber tradable charm Vol. 3 box. You can enter the contest between now and 26th August at 14:59 (UTC).

Download SINoALICE and play as Rapunzel for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

