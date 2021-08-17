When an alien invades a quaint little town in Southern Germany, you’ll have to do everything in your power to ensure your survival - but it’s not the humans you should be saving. In Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey, you step into the shoes of an adorable alien who crash lands on Earth and tries to blend in with the locals - after all, even aliens just want to be loved.

In this hilarious sci-fi “choose your own adventure” game from Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer RobotPumpkin Games, players will use their wits to sneak past the local “Barbvarians” in order to find a way back home. The only problem is that in the midst of mugs of Hefeweizen, grilled Weisswurst, and Penelope’s delicious milk, a nosy neighbor is on the hunt - and he’s totally on to you. Can you successfully shapeshift your way out of this mess? With 19 different endings, anything’s possible!

“Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey is a charming, comedic sci-fi adventure that lovingly pokes fun at Bavarian culture in a way that only Robot Pumpkin Games can,” says Stefan Marcinek, CEO of Assemble Entertainment. “It’s got cute aliens, pretzels, and plenty of (virtual) beer… what more could you ask for?”

"As an indie studio, it was an unbelievable accomplishment to launch our debut The Innsmouth Case to all modern platforms. Now, we are thrilled to unveil our next game, Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey,” says Caroline Podeswa, CEO of RobotPumpkin Games.

“We adore funny and bizarre stories; thus we can’t wait to show our next adventure to the community this fall.”

The interactive novel is a refreshing subversion of your classic alien invasion, where players can design their own space creature and bring it to life against stunning illustrated backgrounds. While there’s no shortage of humour here, there’s also a whole lotta heart - a quality you can expect from the makers of the modernized Leisure Suit Larry series.

You can start your exhilarating extraterrestrial exploits when Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey releases on Steam, iOS, and Android this fall, but for now, have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game.

