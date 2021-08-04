The highly anticipated game,My Time at Portia has finally launched on both iOS and Android devices, letting eager fans fish, farm, and craft their way through a post-apocalyptic world where anything is possible. Pathea Games' hit crafting and farming sim made players fall in love with the deep gameplay mechanics and charming graphics when it first launched on PC, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One - and today, Pixmain is giving mobile users the same immersive gameplay magic, optimized for their phones.

While the idyllic farm life has a vibrant appeal in itself, My Time at Portia isn’t just about the flora and fauna. You’ll have to battle majestic monsters and explore exciting dungeons with optimized controls for touchscreens, without worrying about losing your progress thanks to the new manual and autosave features. And as you pick up the pieces of what was once your Pa’s old workshop, you’ll befriend a colourful cast of characters along the way - and maybe even fall in love.

The mobile port features accessible menu shortcuts and multiple language support to offer the best experience of the game right from the palm of your hand. So if you’re ready to dive in, My Time at Portia is now available on the App Store and on Google Play for a special launch week price of $5.99 USD.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of My Time at Portia news stories!