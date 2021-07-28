The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is out now on iOS and Android, bringing the beloved classics from Final Fantasy I, II, and III to fans worldwide. Not to be confused with the 3D Remakes, these first three titles from Square Enix’s insanely popular franchise are all in their OG 2D form but with remastered graphics and audio for modern players today.

First announced during the Square Enix Presents segment at E3, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series brings back to life the titles that started it all and brought forth a generation of well-loved sequels in the popular IP. While Steam has a bundle for the whole series, each game will be available to purchase separately for mobile. Right now, the first three games are already out, with the next three in the series to be released in the future.

Before Cloud got involved in all of that Jenova business, before Squall saved Rinoa in space, and before Garnet cut off her hair oh-so-shockingly as a symbolism of her rebirth, there was FF I, II, and III. The first six games were released between 1987 and 1994 and have since created a worldwide phenomenon surrounding the franchise and inspiring tons of other RPGs that came after.

The first Final Fantasy game is priced at $11.99, and Final Fantasy II also has the same price tag. Final Fantasy III, on the other hand, is priced at $17.99. Final Fantasy IV, V, and VI will also supposedly be priced at $17.99 each. You can download them all from the official website, as well as take a sneak peek at the trailer from the embedded clip above.

