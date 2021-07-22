Dragon Quest Tact is celebrating its sixth-month anniversary with new monsters and a special in-game event. In this mobile tactical RPG, players will be able to collect and train classic monsters from the popular franchise such as S-Rank Lord of the Underworld Estark and A-rank Black Dragon.

With over five million downloads and counting since it launched globally in January, Dragon Quest Tact lets players join in on the festivities from now until August 16th with new content, limited-time rewards, Scout Vouchers, and free Gems. Free Scouts include up to 10 “Scout x10” tickets that you can score simply by logging into the game every day.

Throughout the Half Anniversary period, players can complete special Quests and Missions to receive up to 4,000 gems, as well as obtain past event-limited S-Rank equipment like the “Underworld Sabre” weapon. There will also be a 2x drop rate for rank up materials, a 1.5x drop rate for ability upgrade tome, and 1.5x EXP from the Daily EXP Quest.

If you’re unfamiliar with Dragon Quest Tact, it’s a tactical title set in the universe of the popular IP. You’ll build teams of monsters through a gacha system and fight battles on a grid-like map, following along through the main story campaign or battling other players through the PVP Arena.

Dragon Quest Tact is available to download on the Google Play Store and on the App Store as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website if you want to stay updated on all the latest developments.

