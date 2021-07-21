With My Cat, Neilo inc.’s adorable pet simulation game, adds Abyssinian and Exotic Shorthair to its growing collection of cuddly cats. Players looking for furry feline friends can give their virtual pets some TLC (and maybe even find the Cat of Destiny) in this charming, stress-free title on iOS and Android.

There are 230 different cats to collect in With My Cat, which includes calico cat, tricolor cat, bicolor cat, tabby, Japanese cat, Scottish Fold, American Shorthair, Bengal, Russian Blue cat, and British Shorthair. Abyssinian and Exotic Shorthair are the latest additions to this impressive lineup, and all cats have different fur colours and patterns that’ll make you want to collect them all.

You can decorate the background of your room for your cats as well. Kittens also have their own unique personalities, so it’s not just about visuals. But if you find that you’re having a hard time differentiating your pets, you can always give them a stencil mark to keep them feeling and looking special, especially when you’re taking AR photos and videos of your precious babies. You can dress them up using over 600 unique items and play with them - they’ll even recognize your voice.

With My Cat is easily available to download over on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game. By the way, if you’re a dog lover, fret not - there’s also a dedicated AR virtual pet sim for you. With My Dog offers the same AR experience but with loyal doggos this time.

