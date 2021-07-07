Trivia Crack, the mobile trivia game from etermax, now lets players from the United States claim their very own unique Trivia Crack character collectibles in digital form via NFTs. Dubbed TriviaTokens, these NFTs will be available through the in-game TriviaTokens Cup, which is a periodic qualifying tournament completely free of charge.

All players have to do is solve trivia about general culture during the competition and they’ll be able to earn ownership of exclusive digital artwork. Trivia Crack’s TriviaTokens Cup presents a revolutionary opportunity for users in the United States to compete for scarcity-verified digital collectibles beginning July 9th.

“Trivia Crack has become a huge trivia-based universe with loyal fans all over the world, especially in the U.S.,” says Ignacio Ortiz Freuler, etermax Chief Marketing Officer. “With our cross-platform proposal, we are eager to continue developing new and innovative approaches for those who continue to follow the adventures of our characters, challenging their curiosity and knowledge while enjoying trivia matches with their friends, families, and users in over 180 countries. Now we’re bringing the opportunity to get their own exclusive digital collectibles taking a new step on our trailblaze way of expanding our brand.”

For those who’re not too familiar with NFTs, this stands for “non-fungible token”, which is a cryptographic token that is representative of a unique digital exchange asset. It uses blockchain-based tech to ensure users that it’s authentic, indivisible, and transferable.

The Trivia Crack mobile app is available to download on Android and iOS, with the TriviaTokens Cup accessible via the events tab. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. The event ends on Monday at 9 a.m. (EST), so be sure to join before then.

