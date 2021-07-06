thatgamecompany has launched a new seasonal event for its mobile adventure game Sky: Children of the Light which features Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince), a beloved character from the French children’s novel of the same name. The event is available now in-game on iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch.

The new collaboration event in Sky: Children of the Light is called The Season of The Little Prince and works closely with Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s estate to bring new content themed around the children’s novel to the game.

It is playable for over the next eleven weeks, bringing a brand new Starlight Desert area that stages an all-new storyline. Throughout the season, you are tasked to explore this area with the Little Prince at your side to learn more about his story and travels. If you’re a fan of the novel, you may recognise some other iconic characters joining the game too.

“Le Petit Prince was one of the strongest inspirations to me and the team during the early development of Sky,” says Jenova Chen from thatgamecompany. “There are so many layers of depth about childhood, love and friendship in this book, even when we revisited it for this season we were discovering new things.”

Sky: Children of the Light surpassed 100 million downloads last month since its iOS launch in 2019, which also coincided with the release of the Nintendo Switch version and added cross-play functionality.

If you want to check it out now, you can download Sky: Children of the Light from the iOS App Store, the Google Play for Android store, or the Nintendo Switch eShop where it is a free to play title with in-app purchases. The Season of the Little Prince expansion can be purchased with the Adventure Season Pass for £9.99.

