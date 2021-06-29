Happy birthday, SINoALICE Global! Pokelabo Inc. and Square Enix’s battle fantasy mobile RPG is celebrating its 1st anniversary with the "One Year of Terror" Campaign this July 1st, where players can expect free summons and tons of giveaways beginning today.

SINoALICE fans will be rewarded with Daily Free Grimoire x11 once per day for 14 days, totaling up to a whopping 150 summons in the Goodies Galore! Loser's Grimoire. The milestone event from now until July 12th will also give away in-game goodies depending on A weapons gathered. For instance, the first step is to gather 100,000 A weapons in order to acquire Twilight Crystal x50, with the milestone rewards gradually increasing up to 2,000,000 A weapons collected to obtain Twilight Crystal x200. The final step is to gather 3,500,000 A weapons to acquire Twilight Crystal x200 plus a free SR x1 Guaranteed Grimoire x11.

Throughout the event, simply logging into the game rewards you with 1st Anniversary Login Bonuses such as Twilight Crystal x50 every day, plus a 1st Anniversary Gift of Twilight Crystal x300 just by logging in during the celebration at any time.

Along with Anniversary missions and shop updates, there will also be an IRL giveaway on the game’s social media accounts. All you have to do is post a comment with a screenshot of a summon result (this should be A weapons from the Loser's Grimoire) and you’ll officially get the chance to win a Gretel shirt. There will be 50 winners of the black version and another 50 for the white variant, so there’s plenty of chances to score SINoALICE-themed merch during the event.

SINoALICE is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can check out the official website to know more about the game.

Can’t get enough of anime-style RPGs? Take a look at our top 25 best JRPGs for iPhone and iPad (iOS)!

Want more? Check out our 19 other SINoALICE news stories!