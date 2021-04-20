Crying Suns, the tactical roguelike from Humble Games, has added a new feature which allows cross-save support between the PC and mobile platforms.

This new feature, which was added to the game in a recent update and reported on by TouchArcade, allows you to pick up your progress from where you left off on another platform. For example, you may be playing at your desk on the PC version but decide to sit out in the garden while the sun’s up and continue playing from your mobile device.

This isn’t a seamless method of synchronising your saves though, much like what would happen if you were playing a game on xCloud for instance, and instead has to be configured from the options menu in-game. You export your save to the files app on mobile and then can access the save on PC.

While it perhaps isn’t the most soluble method for transferring saves, it at least does what it’s supposed to.

If you’re unaware of what Crying Suns is, Humble has described it as a tactical roguelite that combines FTL and Dune. You play as a space fleet commander exploring a mysteriously fallen empire, where each successful run uncovers more truths about the world you live in as well as yourself.

The game features space exploration in a procedurally-generated universe where you can take part in tactical flights between battleships and their squadron fleets, with over 300 possible story events to take place.

First released on PC and Mac, Crying Suns is available to download from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a paid title costing £7.99.

