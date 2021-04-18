Publisher and developer miHoYo, the team behind the incredibly popular Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, has announced a brand new game. It's called Tears of Themis, and rather than being an action game like their other titles, it's a romantic detective game.

It will be heading for both iOS and Android devices, though they have not announced a release date just yet. However, miHoYo are looking to run a closed beta test soon, which you can pre-register for on the game's official website.

The game takes place in Stellis City and will see players looking to solve a series of mysterious crimes. You will be able to unveil hidden details about each case by gathering physical evidence from the crime scene before interrogating suspects and inspecting the objects you find. From there, you can cross-examine the clues to unravel the truth.

But your involvement in each case won't end there. There is also the matter of attending the court case. Here you will have to carefully select the evidence you present so that criminals are dealt with quickly. However, after attending several court hearings, it becomes clear that each case might be connected.

Away from your job as an attorney, you will be able to romance one of four male characters, with each possessing a distinct personality. You can go on a string of dates to get to know them better whilst texting or video calling them whenever the need arises. There are profiles for each character available on the Tears of Themis website if you would like to get to know them ahead of time.

Tears of Themis will be heading for the App Store and Google Play at some stage in the future, though there's no set release date just yet. In the meantime, you can head over to the game's official website to pre-register your interest.