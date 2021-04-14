Boltrend Games have announced that players can now pre-register for their upcoming JRPG Arc the Lad. The title will be available for both Android and iOS on May 11th and players from all regions are free to register with exception of the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea

The game follows on from the storyline in the console game Arc the Lad II, where a huge disaster took place and eliminated half of the civilization. After beginning to recover from the catastrophe, Princess Sania is guiding the city to rebuild itself.

Additionally, it tells the story of the main protagonist Halt as they rescue Mizuha, a girl from the nearby village from a potential threat. Take a look at the official gameplay video down below.

Based on JRPGs, the game features numerous elements derived from tactical combat, adventure, and role-playing genres. Also, it introduces a new Character Building System that allows the player to focus on their characters traits. In this feature, characters can be upgraded to boost their power and unlock new outfits.

Each character has its own unique skill and wields an exclusive weapon with different attributes compared to the rest. While enjoying the original game, players can get access to extra content which includes Ruins of Ancient Kings, Hunter’s Guild, and Arena.

If you are interested in securing a spot on the ranked boards and top leagues you can take part in PvP Fights where you'll be able to test your skills against players from across the globe.

Arc The Lad R is now available to pre-register on Google Play and App Store ahead of its launch on May 11th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.