Nubia Technology unleashes entertainment in a sleek powerhouse of a phone with RedMagic 6. Featuring a 165Hz refresh rate and high-powered Snapdragon 888, the mobile beast is designed with mobile gamers in mind.

Look and feel

As the next step in the evolution of mobile gaming phones, the RedMagic 6 boasts an ultra-responsive 500Hz touch response, giving players both a smooth screen and an even smoother mobile gaming experience. The cutting-edge refresh rate is coupled with stunning visuals that make every pixel come to life in vibrant and exhilarating ways, no matter how action-packed a game may be.

Vivid colours that pop aside, the phone features an anti-smear exterior so you can be sure that your game remains unhindered especially when it matters most. Quality eye care certifications also ensure that you can stay on top of your game without sacrificing your visual health.

Beauty and brains

Of course, when it comes to mobile gaming, looks definitely aren’t everything - thankfully, the RedMagic 6 also packs a punch within the breathtaking aesthetics alone. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform goes hand-in-hand with the Adreno™ 660 graphics, guaranteeing hours of uninterrupted gameplay at peak performance.

The full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ technologies is readily available for RedMagic 6 users to play like a pro. Players will also no longer have to waste precious time on insufferable loading screens, as the phone delivers lightning-fast speeds with a whopping 12GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Comfortably cool

Overheating is now a thing of the past with the RedMagic 6’s foolproof hybrid cooling system, featuring a combination of 7 heat transfer methods plus the inevitably cool ICE 6.0. You can also complete the pack with a Dual-core Ice Dock decked to the nines with dual semiconductors and funky RGB lights - after all, every game is a party, right?

Now, the RedMagic 6 is pretty cool - both figuratively and literally - as it features shoulder triggers that boost your gaming prowess at a 400Hz touch sampling rate. To top it all off, you can also organize your games and tweak performance settings with your own Game Space on-screen. And if you ever run out of juice, the 5050mAh battery has you fully covered from dusk to dawn.

At a glance

10-bit 6.8” AMOLED

630 nits peak brightness

DCI-P3 professional colour gamut

Up to 2.84GHz CPU with Arm Cortex-X1 technology

WIFI 6E + 5G

DTS Ultra X surround sound

5050mAh battery

64MP triple camera

More informaiton is available on the RedMagic website