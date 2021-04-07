Supercell’s turn-based strategy game, Clash Quest has just soft-launched for mobile in specific regions. The game’s all about exploring an unknown island, accompanied by the heroes from Supercell’s Clash universe. Currently, the game is only available in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland.

The Helsinki devs have added the familiar content from their previous games. Players will recognise weapons, items and gameplay mechanics but they will all work differently from what we've become accustomed to.

Throughout your adventure, you will tackle enemies and defeat them to grab rare loot. Collect exclusive items to upgrade your gear to enhance your hero’s abilities. Though you'll be familiar with their names, they will be triggered in different ways compared to Clash Quest.

Clash Quest, the newest game from @supercell is now live in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland! pic.twitter.com/z9fCj02wvF — Clash Quest (@ClashQuest) April 6, 2021

Along with these familiar faces, the game has added legendary bosses which includes Papa Dragon and Goblin King. The devs decided to add these characters, as the previous titles had no real villains in them. The attack mechanics are all similar in each and every game Supercell creates, but the approach to strategy will always differ.

The game will hold multiple league matches containing huge loot and points. Like the rest of the games under this banner, you'll collect heroes and upgrade their levels. Follow the latest attack strategy to set yourself on a winning streak.

With this regional release of Clash Quest, the developers are actively looking for feedback from the players to improve the game before its global release. Stay tuned to learn more about the global release ahead of the full launch.

Clash Quest is now available on Google Play and App Store as a regional release. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.