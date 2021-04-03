For the fans of pet games such as Nintendogs or Petz, Neilo has released With My Cat, a new game of the same sort-of genre where you adopt adorable kittens. It is a spin-off of the earlier With My Dog, and both games are available for iOS and Android devices.

In With My Cat, you adopt a handful of small kittens and must raise them to be strong, capable adults. You will spend time with them, get to know their personalities, their likes and dislikes, and then watch them grow into full adults. It feels very much like raising a real cat.

It’s also a very social game too, where you can spend time with your cat in the Friends Plaza and meet other cats with their own personalities and needs. You can also use the Friends Hotel and Foster Parents too for some additional interactivity.

With My Cat includes a bunch of different breeds, such as a Calico cat, Tricolour cat, bicolour cat, Japanese cat, tabby, Scottish Fold, American Shorthair and a Bengal cat. Altogether this is about a hundred different kinds of cats when you also include the different colours and patterns of their fur.

You can also use the microphone on your phone where your cat will recognise your voice, and the different scenarios you can do outside also changes depending on the time you actually spend together. There’s even an augmented reality feature where you can bring your cat into the real world using AR photos and videos, and even post them to social media to show off to other people.

You can download With My Cat now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title with adverts and in-app purchases.