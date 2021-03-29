Neilo is releasing With My Cat, a new pet simulation game and spin off from With My Dog where you start a new life with adorable kittens next week for iOS and Android.

In With My Cat, you adopt a handful of small kittens and are tasked with raising them to be strong, capable adult cats. As you spend more time with them, you get to know them and their various kinds of personalities, much like looking after a real feline friend.

The game includes a bunch of different breeds, including a Calico cat, Tricolour cat, bicolour cat, Japanese cat, tabby, Scottish Fold, American Shorthair and a Bengal cat, totalling over 100 kinds when you also include the different fur colours and patterns.

With My Cat is also a social game similar to others of its kind, where you can spend time with your cat or make new feline pals at the Friends Plaza. You can also utilise the Friends Hotel and Foster Parents as well for some added interactivity.

The most important aspect of With My Cat is that you have the ability to interact with your kitten anytime and anywhere. There’s an audio feature where the cat will recognise your voice, and the outside scenarios will change depending on the time you actually spend together. So altogether it’s a very personalised experience.

There’s even an augmented reality feature where you can take AR photos and videos of your cats in the real world, and be able to post them online to show off to other people.

You can download With My Cat when it launches on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store next week on 5th April. It will be a free to play game with adverts and in-app purchases.