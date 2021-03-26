A bittersweet episode this week as James and Matt are joined for the first - and last - time by PocketGamer.Biz editor and all-round excellent human Danielle Partis.

In addition to bidding Danielle a fond farewell, the trio cover the impending loss of the PsVita and PSP digital store, along with the upcoming removal of Super Mario 3D All-Stars from the Nintendo eShop.

New releases include Crash Bandicoot: On The Run, Project CARS GO, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, and more.

