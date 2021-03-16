Cornfox has released a new update for Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon, the mobile RPG available on Apple Arcade, bringing new improvements and features to the game which have been highly requested from the community.

The update is dubbed the Hero’s Path update, and the first big thing that’s come to the game is an upgrade system where you can find a brand new Character Progression system based on gaining experience points, levelling up and unlocking new skills on each character’s skill path.

You can now upgrade heroes’ attacks, modify their reach, improve their knockback, reduce damage, and much more. You can find explicit descriptions of each of the skills, traits and signs on the Skill Path screens. This also works for special items so you know what something does when you visit the shop and will have no more wondering next time you obtain a White Tome.

Another aspect of the game that has been improved is the on-device couch co-op, where a new character selection screen now grants clear instructions on connecting controllers and highlights which characters are ready to enter the dungeon.

The list of smaller improvements goes on, and includes but isn’t limited to: new level tiles, named floors, difficulty modes (easy and hard), brand new music, new lore, an improved UI, and plenty of gameplay tweaks.

You can now play the Hero’s Path update by downloading Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon from the iOS App Store via Apple Arcade, the premium subscription service for iOS which gives you access to hundreds of exclusive mobile games. The service is priced at $4.99 per month after the first month free trial. You can read more about that here.