Square Enix has soft-launched Tomb Raider Reloaded in Thailand and the Philippines. The game is now available in those territories for iOS and Android devices, as confirmed to our sister site PocketGamer.biz by Square Enix.

The game was announced back in November last year as a new Tomb Raider title starring Lara Croft coming to mobile devices sometime in 2021. It’s being developed by Emerald City Games which has worked with Square Enix to bring the video game heroine back to mobile platforms.

Unlike the recent iteration of Lara on consoles and PC which took a grittier turn with regards to tone and character design, this version of the iconic character features the iconic character look, the return of her signature dual pistols and classic tomb hunting gameplay fans of the series would expect.

Check out this brand-new teaser trailer for Tomb Raider Reloaded, developed by our friends at Emerald City Games & the Square Enix London mobile team – coming to your mobile device in 2021! pic.twitter.com/I7ZLjMtpaq — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) November 23, 2020

“Lara Croft blasts onto mobile in an arcade adventure like no other,” says the official game description on the app store page. “From underground tombs and caves to familiar waterfalls, traverse and backflip through epic environments in unique adventurous experiences.

“Use your smarts to carefully dodge hazards and traps in each room, solving puzzles to gain access to menacing bosses (is that a T-Rex I hear...?). Learn new skills, gain mystical powers, equip gear and level up to become the ultimate Tomb Raider!”

Tomb Raider Reloaded is available to download as a free to play app on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store in Thailand and the Philippines.

The game will be available in other territories later this year.