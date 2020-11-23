A new mobile Tomb Raider game is on the way, it has been announced today. It'll be called Tomb Raider Reloaded and it's slated to release for mobile sometime in 2021 with the game being developed by Emerald City Games and Square Enix London.

We don't have a whole lot of information just yet beyond who will be developing the game and a rough release date. However, we do know that Tomb Raider Reloaded will be a free-to-play action arcade game, though the initial trailer Square Enix has released doesn't show too much in the way of gameplay.

Check out this brand-new teaser trailer for Tomb Raider Reloaded, developed by our friends at Emerald City Games & the Square Enix London mobile team – coming to your mobile device in 2021! pic.twitter.com/I7ZLjMtpaq — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) November 23, 2020

You can see the art style they've opted to use, however, by checking out the embedded tweet above. It also gives us a glimpse of what we'll be coming up against in Tomb Raider Reloaded too, with wolves, a hideous bunch of spiders, some kind of rock golem and a tyrannosaurs rex all making an appearance in the trailer.

In addition to these potential enemies, there are also the usual spike and arrow-based traps that you'll be familiar with if you've virtually raided some tombs at some point in your gaming history. Of course, we also catch a brief glimpse of Lara Croft herself, who – along with the enemies – looks a little bit like a figurine brought to life, in my opinion at least.

Tomb Raider Reloaded will be heading to mobile sometime next year. It will be a free-to-play game, presumably with in-app purchases. Details are still fairly thin but we'll be sure to update you as and when we learn more.