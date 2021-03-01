Indie developer Wristwork has released Pigeon: A Love Story, a new adventure game with meditative qualities on iOS and Android.

In Pigeon: A Love Story you play as, well, a pigeon. Your job is to glide high above London searching for your soulmate, and the map is an accurate and life-sized version of the city itself thanks to the Google Maps Unity SDK implemented by the developer.

You can interact with other pigeons too, with over one million of them soaring high above the streets of London, and each one possesses a unique personality. It’ll be tricky finding your soulmate in such a huge sea of potential partners, which makes the adventure all the more exciting and even longer than expected.

This is precisely the point of it, as its developer Alexander Taylor has stated Pigeon: A Love Story is a slow game that sits somewhere between an adventure title and a meditation game. Searching for that special someone brings soothing gameplay and a relaxing soundtrack to enjoy while you explore the skies.

This is so intentionally loose that you can explore London at your own pace without feeling any pressure to progress the story. And since the map is an accurate representation of London, you can visit many of the well-known landmarks such as Canary Wharf and Westminster Abbey.

You can download Pigeon: A Love Story now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a paid title costing 99p.