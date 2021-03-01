Following its soft-launch back in August last year, Invictus: Lost Soul is now available globally for iOS and Android. To coincide with the release, Bushiroad International and True Axion Interactive have announced a collaborative event with the series Cardfight!! Vanguard.

This will run from today until March 21st and during that time there will be a series of special events including a Special Login Campaign and the opportunity to grab exclusive armour skins. The login campaign will, unsurprisingly, gift players different rewards for logging in each day. For instance, day one will see them obtain the Blaster Blade (Long Sword) from Cardfight!! Vanguard.

There will also be a Season Pass event taking place too. This will task players with completing certain missions or objectives to net themselves more rewards. At Silver Tier LV.20 they will get the Blaster Blade armour skin whilst the in-game wallpaper Planet Cray will be unlocked at Gold Tier LV. 5.

Elsewhere, a female version of Blaster Blade will also be available during the collaboration period whilst players can also enjoy PvP battles on Planet Cray itself.

If you're unfamiliar with Invictus: Lost Soul, it sees players using decks of cards to fight in PvP bouts. There are over 90 different cards available at launch alongside over 200 equipment and armour pieces.

If singleplayer is more your speed, Invictus: Lost Soul also has a story mode to tackle that sees players travelling through six different realms in search of an evil chap named Damon. The journey will take place across multiple locales including a Viking River and a strange Cyber World.

Invictus: Lost Soul is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.