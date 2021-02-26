With so many mobile games released each month, it can be all too easy to miss a minor gem. That's why at the end of each month we like to take take a look back at some of the best iOS and Android games to have been released.

So what did February produce? The shortest month of the year certainly didn't short change us when it came to high quality mobile games. We've been having a blast on our iOS and Android devices, that's for sure.

This past four weeks or so has given us several beautiful puzzlers, an enjoyable narrative FMV games, and a game that references a console classic to great effect. Oh, and a silly word game about cats.

What more could you want? That isn't a rhetorical question. If you've been playing anything else in February, and you think it deserves to make our list, let us know in the comments below.