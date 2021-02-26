The epic journey continues as popular mobile hero collecting RPG Exos Heroes collaborates with Tales of Vesperia of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. fame. Running for two weeks until the 10th of March, the special collab will give players a rate-up chance to pick Yuri Lowell, Estelle, and Flynn Scifo along with their Exclusive Weapons throughout the duration of the event.

In particular, Increased Chance events can help players nab Yuri and his Exclusive Weapon, Second Star, from the first week until March 4, while Estelle and her Exclusive Weapon, Rod, will be available in the second week until March 10.

LINE Games also makes the collab event more engaging with a new Core Raid that features the cool new heroes for the whole event. As a Step-Up reward, Flynn Scifo can easily be collected by simply participating in the Core Raid.

To top it all off, the Exos Heroes X Tales of Vesperia character collaboration will also include a 7 Days Gift event plus a free Premium Recruit event, where players can take advantage of up to 55 free Recruits to keep the adventure alive.

You can find out more about the collaboration event from the Exos Heroes official Facebook and Tales of Vesperia official website.

