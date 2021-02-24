Pocket Gamer LaunchPad is back in its third iteration, this time as a two day event. Think of it as a more streamlined take on our classic, three-day formula, but with the Saturday shaved off so that we can all have a full weekend of rest after the final reveal rolls out.

We'll be celebrating the latest and greatest in the oft-overlooked mobile games space, with us taking peeks at some of the biggest upcoming titles, including games from the likes of Playdigeous, NetEase, Yoozoo and many more. But, it's not all about the big AAA budget games, we'll also visit some indie darlings, and even reveal some games from new developers that we believe are the ones to watch.

How can you get involved? Well, you already are. We'll be running news throughout the day, from now right up until 5PM UK Time, at that point we'll pivot to video - specifically our Twitch stream. We'll then run a two-hour stream that covers some of the news from the day but also gives further, exclusive, looks into some of the games which featured during the day.

That means, if you see something on the site that compelled you, check out the stream and you might get to see it in action - and visa versa.

With so much going on I'm sure you're concerned that you might miss out on some of the fun - that's understandable. Worry not though, below we have some handy ways that you can stay up to speed on everything that's going on.

Or, most importantly, you can head to our Pocket Gamer LaunchPad hub, where all of the information (and more) will be collated as the event goes on.