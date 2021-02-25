Following the arrival of Rivengard last month, developer Snowprint Studios have shared some details of what players can expect over the next month or so. There is an event on its way at the end of this week whilst more content is set to arrive in early March.

First up, from 28th February – this Sunday – players will be able to compete to unlock a new hero called Mivera of Greenwood from the Walled Kingdoms faction. This event is set to run for two weeks, giving you plenty of time to add this new character to your collection.

Meanwhile, a major content update is set to roll out in early March. The headline addition will see a powerful new boss arrive in the Guild Raids mode. It is called The Dark Dragon and will provide players with an additional challenge to overcome. Elsewhere, Snowprint Studios are also planning to add achievements to the turn-based RPG in the same update.

If you're unfamiliar with Rivengard, it is a tactical, turn-based RPG where you'll unlock and upgrade an array of different heroes to send into battle. Each of these heroes possesses powerful abilities that can be utilised to dispatch the multiple waves of enemies you'll face. Those with good tactical nous can also use the terrain to their advantage.

There are also various social aspects to Rivengard too. For instance, players will be able to create Guilds with one another before tackling numerous powerful bosses. You can check out some gameplay from Rivegard in the embedded trailer above.

Rivengard is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.