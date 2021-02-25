Mighty Bear Games is bringing a mid-March update to its food battle multiplayer game, Butter Royale, adding more spices for a bit of variety as well as some new skins for characters to wear.

The Spices update for Butter Royale came to the game in January, adding the aforementioned spices which are basically a bunch of multipliers that can boost several important in-game statistics such as giving you more health or letting you dole out more damage.

Spices that were added in the initial update include Cinnamon, Cocoa and Cayenne. The next update brings in 11 new ones to spice up your gameplay. The full list of new additions are as follows: Black Pepper, Durian Extract, Ghost Pepper, Habanero, Lemon, Maple Syrup, Mint, Mustard, Onion, Sesame, and Thyme.

Unlocking a new spice means it is available to you forever, and you can equip them any time before beginning a new match. It’s currently unknown what the full effects of these new spices are, but you can catch a glimpse of them above in this article.

On Butter Island, life begins at 50... Butter Royale's new Update raises the Player Level cap to ?7??5???! New levels mean new Contestants to capture! Meet Chompers and Deft Punk (at the top, that is... ????) ???????? ???????? Smash the ceiling today ???? https://t.co/AJWeVVzhPq pic.twitter.com/RpJy8CPUfn — Butter Royale (@butter_royale) February 9, 2021

Additionally, the March 2021 update for Butter Royale includes some new character skins which can be viewed below. The skins include Barbie Cue, Hockey Chuck, Stella Sparkles, and The Countessa.

Butter Royale is available on iOS via Apple Arcade, the premium subscription service available only on iOS devices which gives you access to hundreds of games on your mobile device.

You can read more about Apple Arcade here and can access Butter Royale from the iOS App Store here.

