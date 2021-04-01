Updated: Post updated April 1st 2021, Checked for new active codes.

Do you like free in-game loot and useful freebies that don't require you to do pretty much anything in order to redeem? Then I'm sure these Mobile Legends redeem codes are exactly what you've been looking for!

Many games nowadays offer free loot as compensation either after maintenance or as an event reward, and Mobile Legends doesn't shy away from them either. There have been countless codes so far, but we're only going to go over the latest ones since they are the ones most likely still working.

But before we dive into them, let me explain how exactly you can claim these codes, because it's not as easy as opening an option in-game and typing in the code!

Check out our other Mobile Legends articles, where we share all the tips and guides that you need to help you win more games and play like a pro!

How to redeem codes in Mobile Legends?

To redeem codes, you'll first have to open the game and the Mobile Legends code exchange page.

In game, you will have to find your account ID. You can find that by tapping on your profile icon, and on the right side of the screen you'll notice a long number, in this format: "ID: 123456789 (12345)". The number you want to use is the one in bold.

Write down that number on the website, in the Game ID box, and then tap on Send.

You will receive an in-game mail with a code, which you can then copy + paste in the Verification Code box on the website.

Type in the code you got, which is valid for 30 minutes, and start typing in the codes and then tap on Redeem.

Your rewards should arrive in your in-game mailbox shortly!

Also, a little tip that I was not aware of before: Since the code is valid for 30 minutes, you don't have to request a different code each time you type in a redeem code during these 30 minutes!

Mobile Legends 2021 Codes

supporthero20kills

fastestwin

6bootswin

5eqjbc423k7t229z2

fu5mrxm5j7xc229zv

0kill0deathwin

savage

francochallenge

bewithu

Bsnqii3b7

4epjdv78g3rj22a22

maksmantank

wintergala2020

gupyvk6yw2ka229wp

gzjhasdpdtnw229fw

7d82zdkwy9c9229qx

jjnf25tys7st22

Avpcgec28zg2229zt

34ws5frwwxhe229dw

Some of the codes have a limit of times they can be claimed, others do not. For instance, a code could have a 300-redeems limit, so it could be available for some players, but for others who try to claim it post the 300-redeems, it won't work. The codes that might currently be available in the game are:

2020 Codes

y9xm0g5ox

ctm83ncv5a22um0i1

usynpwgsm48a229mq

jjnf25tys7st229k9

thanksgiving

rnrvxqrpawjg229qs

staysafe

vpnwf4jtgfhu229qx

MLBBAllStarMY2020

WeAreAllStars

WeAreMobileLegendsAllStars

TogetherWeBattle

You can check out these codes too, some of them might still work!

Expired Codes

gzjhasdpdtnw229fw

rzv6wwd2uynr2285d

e9xcuwhd54j226cf

b6dk9tk2y2nm2267

xcm71y44mx0ki47n2

wvhxb8hfk6cx228vr

laylasgift

34ws5frwwxhe229dw

bsnqii3b7

tfc6eb3u9nc4228tw

ffqwdcunnpjc228vj

The following codes might still work, but I believe most of them should be expired by now. Either way, feel free to try them!

These are all the codes that we currently have! Stay tuned because we'll keep you updated as soon as we discover a new working code!

Want more? Check out our 12 other Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tips, guides and walkthroughs!