Funko Pop! Blitz has added characters from The Office as a part of its ever-growing collaboration of themes, as well as new Christmas goodies to play around with. The update is out now for Android and iOS.

This week, until 22nd December, you can make your holidays merry and bright by populating your Christmas collection with Funko Pop’s Peppermint Lane range, which includes Mayor Patty Noble, Frosty, Rob Elf and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus. The goal is to clear wrapping paper off the board to wrap up your presents and help the North Pole deliver them in time for the big day.

Next week’s update introduces the chaotically delightful characters from the US version of The Office, with iconic character variants such as Classy Santa Michael Scott, Stanley with Pretzel, Dwight as Elf, Belsnickel Dwight and Dwight with Princess Unicorn wrapping up the year. You will be able to get the first four Pops! listed by opening Event Pop! Boxes in-game, but you have to complete the whole event if you want to collect Dwight Schrute as Belsnickel, as he is a Legendary Event Pop! only.

If you collect both Santa Claus and Belsnickel Legendary Pops! from both the Peppermint Lane and The Office Holiday events, you will also unlock the exclusive Freddy Funko Pop, which would make a fine addition to your collection for any fans of this game.

The Peppermint Lane event is available now and The Office event begins on Christmas Eve. If you’d like to check it all out, you can download Funko Pop! Blitz from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.