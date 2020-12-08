Niantic and Warner Bros. Games has released a new update for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on iOS and Android devices, and it introduces a new feature which ties in nicely to other entries in the franchise.

The update, which is touted as a big expansive one, is dubbed Adversaries and introduces some villains from the iconic book and film franchise into the game, including Draco Malfoy, Peter Pettigrew, and Bellatrix Lestrange.

In what is perhaps the biggest feature release of the year for the real world augmented reality game, Adversaries is an all-new way for you to face off against these powerful enemies in the real world and build up the power to duel these iconic villains from the franchise.

Each month, a new update will occur for the game which features new challenges and increasingly powerful foes to battle against. For succeeding in these trials, you will receive a variety of rewards including Wizarding XP, Challenge XP, a chance at Defense Against the Dark Arts Books and more depending on how many villains you have defeated. Through this, you can continue growing your powers in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

In addition to that, you will also be able to access the Adversaries Registry pages, a section of the game with over 75 new collectibles and even more combat lessons to improve Professions skills. It also includes further rewards to advance in SOS Training lessons.

If you want to check out the Adversaries content in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, you can download the game now from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It is a free to play title with in-app purchases.