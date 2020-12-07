There’s a new game in the Drawn to Life series out today, released by 505 Games and Digital Continue as Drawn to Life: Two Realms for iOS and Android devices, as well as Nintendo Switch and Steam.

It’s set several years after the previous Drawn to Life: The Next Chapter which was a game on the Nintendo DS back in 2009. You reconnect with all the same characters; Mari, Jowee and others from the series as you hop between worlds and uncover the mystery of the Shadow.

The last Drawn to Life game was released in 2014 for iOS, which itself was a port of the original on the Nintendo DS. The primary goal of the series is the ability to create your own playable characters, level objects, and accessories by drawing them using the touchscreen. This was achieved using the DS stylus on the original games and is now done using your finger on the mobile port.

This installment of the action adventure series features dozens of unique toys, with over a hundred Imagination Battles and 70 Hymans and Raposa to chat with, so safe to say it’s a pretty chunky game to stick on your phone. There’s also a huge amount of options for customisation, with millions of colours and many stickers to unlock. There’s also a new mechanic, called The Book of Imagination where you place toys around each level to help characters journey through them.

“We’re unearthing the beloved and groundbreaking Drawn to Life franchise with a new version created for a new generation of gamers and platforms,” says Neil Ralley from 505 Games. “It’s been over a decade since the previous title so we can’t wait for new players and long-time fans to get their hands on Drawn to Life: Two Realms just in time for the holidays – the perfect opportunity for older fans with families to share an old favourite with their kids.”

Grab Drawn to Life: Two Realms is out now on the iOS App Store, Google Play for Android, Nintendo Switch eShop and Steam. On mobile it costs $4.99, and on Switch and PC it’s $9.99.