WWE Undefeated brings online multiplayer wrestling action to iPhone, iPad, and Android. Released today, the game offers real-time matches powered by deck-building and tactical power management. Though that might sound a bit dry, there's no shortage of shoulder slams, pile drivers, and People's Elbows in this one.

