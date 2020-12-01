The First Tree casts you as a fox exploring the wilderness in search of its cubs. However, its journey is accompanied by the voice of someone describing their past and coming to terms with the present. It's a story about family, beauty, life, and death.

It certainly won't be for everyone, especially if you don't enjoy feeling feelings. But if you want to embark on a moving, emotional adventure then it might work for you. For a proper look at the game check out the video above, and be sure to subscribe to the Pocket Gamer YouTube channel while you're watching.