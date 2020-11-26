Fruit Ninja 2 is the satsuma-slicing sequel 10 years in the making. Times have changed since Halfbrick's authentic touchscreen classic hit mobile in the early days of the smartphone. But can the series exist in a world of free to play mechanics, season passes, and gatcha mechanics?

We reckon it acquits itself pretty well, especially in the new multiplayer league mode. Check out our video review, and remember to ring the bell and subscribe so you're notified whenever a new review or top mobile games list appears.