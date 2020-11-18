Two years after the original game from Xigma Games made the jump from PC to mobile devices, The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores is now available on both iOS and Android. The iOS version came earlier this year, while the Google Play edition is available from today.

It’s a town survival management sim where you’re put into a procedurally generated map and tasked with exploring the land and sea for resources which you can use to build a community. As you continue your adventure, you find other cities you can trade with and new dungeons to explore for valuable loot.

It’s also important to utilise every unique member of your community, as each one comes with their own generated stats for attributes like strength and agility. You’re responsible for responding to their every need, having to feed them when they’re hungry or heal them when they’re hurt, and if you manage to keep them happy you’ll watch them level up. As your community gets stronger, new weapons and armour can be crafted, giving you new tools to reach beyond the limits of the map.

Then at night, things become much more dangerous as The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores’s survival elements come into play. A fearsome beast roams the land, emerging to prey on your villagers. You have to keep it at bay by optimising your resource, community and defence management skills to survive the night.

It should be noted that this is an early access version of the game, and therefore bugs may be present and features may change dramatically with new updates. The free Android version of The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores includes the ability to play up to Day 10 (in-game time) before having to pay for the full version via in-app purchases. It’s priced at $4.99. You can also pick it up on the iOS App Store for the same price.