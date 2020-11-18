The First Tree is an adventure game set in the Alaskan wilderness, and it’s just been released on iOS and Android devices after an earlier release on PC and consoles.

Created by indie developer David Wehle, The First Tree centres on two stories that run parallel to each other: the first about a fox attempting to reunite with her lost family, and the second about a son reconnecting with his father in the wilds. You control the fox as she embarks on her journey that interweaves with the story of the father and son.

It’s not a long game. The First Tree may take up about two hours of your time. It’s a title best suited for gamers who enjoy peaceful, poignant adventure games like Firewatch, Journey or Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture. Wehle even says this isn’t a “fox simulator”. It isn’t about overcoming the harshness of the wilds through deep survival mechanics and gruesome combat with other predators. Instead, it’s an intimate, emotional story with unforgettable narrative beats and a powerful ending.

Here’s a trailer to show you more about what the game is like. As you can see, music is a huge component of the experience, and that’s why Wehle included an elegant soundtrack crafted from acclaimed artists such as Message to Bears, Lowercase Noises, and Josh Kramer.

The First Tree was originally released in 2017 and was Wehle’s second game release on a major platform after their earlier Home is Where One Starts... was put on Steam in 2015.

If you’re interested, The First Tree is available as a premium title on the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. You can purchase it for £4.99.