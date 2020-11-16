N3TWORK's Funk Pop! Blitz globally launched at the beginning of October for both iOS and Android, bringing another game to mobile based on the divisive series of collectables. Today they've announced a Back to the Future event.

This is to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the original film from the beloved series. You'll be able to hop into the DeLorean to help Marty McFly, Doc and Biff collect a plethora of rewards to celebrate all things Back to the Future.

The event will only be sticking around for a week but during this time you'll be able to meet Marty from the Wild West era, Marty again but with his hoverboard, Doc from 2015, Doc in his iconic scientific helmet and Biff Tannen.

You'll also be collecting Plutonium Fuel Cells by removing Plutonium Spills off the game board. If you're using the Pops! collected from the event, then the number of Plutonium Fuel Cells earned will be increased, so you'll want to make sure you've got them all.

If you're unfamiliar with Funko Pop! Blitz, it's a match-3 puzzler that unsurprisingly features a plethora of the collectables from a variety of different franchises. The game frequently holds weekly events where you'll be able to collect new characters.

This includes the likes of Back to the Future, E.T The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World and Shrek. You can check out some gameplay from Funko Pop! Blitz in the embedded trailer above, though if you've ever played a match-3 game before you'll probably know what to expect.

Funko Pop! Blitz is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.