Following our announcement earlier today detailing Pascal's Wagers upcoming Winter update and Boss Challenge mode it has been revealed that the game has hit 1 million sales across both iOS and Android. That's certainly an impressive figure, particularly for a premium mobile game some might argue is fairly pricey.

Pascal's Wager initially released in January this year solely on iOS and later made its way over to Android devices a little later in the year. Beyond the base game, it has also received one piece of DLC called The Tides of Oblivion.

A large part of the interest in the game and potentially a large factor in most of those sales was that it looked to be a souls-like title that you could play on your phone. Many were sceptical about how well this could possibly work but it turns out it's actually a pretty solid effort.

It tries to differentiate itself from the FromSoftware games slightly, however, even if the gloomy aesthetic and deliberately slow combat make it appear to be an attempt at creating a carbon copy. There are multiple protagonists you can play as in Pascal's Wager, each with their own playstyle to learn.

This is both a positive and a negative, in my opinion. Part of the appeal of playing this type of game is finding a weapon that suits your own playstyle and battling your through the adventure with it, which is obviously lost here. However, it does succeed in making the game feel more varied, though you will likely find yourself preferring to play as one character over another.

Pascal's Wager is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $6.99 with various in-app purchases available for the different pieces of DLC.