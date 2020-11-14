Equestriad World Tour is a recently released sports game from GoGallop Studios that sees players both looking after horses and taking part in various competitions with them. It's available now for both iOS and Android as a free-to-play title.

Players will be able to both nurture and train their horse to become a champion performer. There will be several different breeds to choose from and multiple competitions to compete in. This will include the likes of dressage, cross-country and jumping events all over the world.

There will also be a great deal of customisation on offer too. Players will be able to create their own character and adorn their horse with various items that can be purchased from the Tack Shop. There are over 100 of them for players to buy and select between so there will likely be something for everyone on offer.

To bring a greater sense of authenticity to the game, Equestriad World Tour has launched with more than a dozen riders with their likenesses all recreated in-game. The licensed characters available include the following:

Amanda Ross (AUS) - Koko Popping Candy

Boyd Martin (USA)- Tsetserleg TSF

Chris Burton (AUS) - Quality Purdey

Ingrid Klimke (GER) - Sap Hale Bob Old

Jessica Phoenix (CAN) - Pavarotti

Lauren Nicholson (USA) - Vermiculus

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) - Cooley Quicksilver

Michael Jung (GER) - La Blosthetique Sam

Piggy March (GBR)- Vanir Kamira

Sam Watson (IRE)- Ballybolger Talisman

Sandra Auffarth (GER) - Opgun Louvo

Sarah Ennis (IRE) - Horseware Stellor Rebound

Alex Hua Tian (CHN) - PSH Convivial

Shane Rose (AUD) - Easy Turn

Oliver Townend (GBR) - Cooley Master Class

Equestriad World Tour is available now over on the App Store and Google Play where it's currently in Early Access. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.