Tsuro – The Game of the Path is an excellent digital board game adaption from the folks at Thunderbox Entertainment. Today we've got 10 iOS codes to giveaway to some of you lucky folks so if you're a fan of board games, throw your name in the hat.

The game initially launched way back in 2016 but Thunderbox Entertainment has kept it updated ever since. Most recently they introduced an entirely new game variant called Fuse Mode. This sees you trying to build the longest path you can but you'll have to think fast, otherwise, it'll explode.

If you'd like to be in with a chance of winning a code, head over to the Pocket Gamer Discord, find the channel called 'competitions' and type out a message saying "I want to win a code for Tsuro on iOS". We'll then get in touch with the winners to give them their copy of the game.

Tsuro is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $3.99.

