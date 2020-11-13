Save the Zacks initially launched for iOS earlier this year and an Android version was also said to be in the works. Today we can reveal that it will be releasing for Android in early 2021 with a beta version set to arrive before the end of the year.

If you're unfamiliar with the game it sees you trying to guide the titular Zacks to escape the various levels, by teleportation or some other method. To do this you'll have to create underground pathways by tilting your phone to change gravity.

Alongside that, you'll also be terraforming parts of each level so that the Zacks can safely pass through. They're not really very capable creatures or even all that intelligent so it's a real case of guiding them through absolutely everything. That can be quite tricky, particularly since the world isn't a particularly peaceful or welcoming one.

Despite the outwardly cute nature of Save the Zacks, there are plenty of gruesome moments to be found. These adorable marshmallow-like creatures can be incinerated, chopped up or eaten. Did I mention that you can also force them to explode? Well, you can.

Sometimes the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few and if that means you can save more Zacks than you lose, I guess one of them has to blow itself up. Pocket Gamer alumni Cameron Bald was quite found of Save the Zacks, enjoying its blend of cute and occasionally gruesome.

Save the Zacks is available now over on the App Store and will be heading to Google Play early next year. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.