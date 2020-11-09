Far: Lone Sails is a beautiful and calm adventure game that has been out for a couple of years but has just been recently added to iOS and Android. A game that's relatively miniature in size seems to be a perfect fit for mobile devices and it looks great on the screens.

In the game, you explore a large, abandoned area. There's no real instruction in the game, so you just move forward as you take in the breathtaking views in this lonely game. Eventually, you come across a vessel that you can turn on and use to help you go through locations. In some ways, the game is similar to Golf Club: Wasteland with its camera angle and "end of the world" vibes.

It's a post-apocalyptic game but there are no zombies or other enemies to worry about. It's really just about puzzle-solving and trying to advance as far as you can. The cloudy weather mixes in with the game's feelings nicely and is also beautiful as well. Here are a few things you should know when going on your quietly unique adventure.