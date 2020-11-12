Mighty Bear Games has teamed up with gaming peripheral giant Razer to give one of their characters a makeover. The Champion previously known as Raspberry will now sport a Razer Kraken BT Kitty Headset in Quartz. She'll henceforth be known as Raz-berry and can be unlocked by heading to the game's official website and entering your support ID.

This cutesy looking headset has kitty ears and earcups powered by Razer Chroma RGB to give it a customisable look. It has Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable connection to your phone or PC and boasts 40 ms low latency connection and custom-tuned 40mm drives for excellent sound whilst gaming.

Later this week we'll be hosting a giveaway where you can win a Razer Kraken headset, so stay tuned for that. For today though, there are still some prizes to be won. By entering our 24-hour competition you could grab yourself a Razer Kishi and some Butter Royale Merch. The Razer Kishi, if you're unfamiliar, is a universal mobile game controller that we're quite fond of.

All you have to do to enter is head over to the Pocket Gamer Discord, find the channel called 'competitions' and type out a message saying "I want to win a Razer Kishi and some Butter Royale Merch". We'll then put the winner in touch with the Butter Royale Team who will fulfil the prizes.

Butter Royale is available now over on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.

