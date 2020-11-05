Forager, an open-world adventure game with idle mechanics, is coming to iOS devices today.

In Forager, you spawn in a randomly generated world and have to harvest resources to craft new items, buildings and tools. As you do this, you can level up your skills and earn money, allowing you to expand outwards and find new biomes with tough enemies and challenging temples to solve puzzles in.

The idling elements also come into play in that you will eventually be able to automate a lot of the processes you find yourself doing in the early game, such as using a Mining Rod to collect nearby resources or building a Bank to slowly accumulate gold. The more you play, the easier some activities become.

Forager for mobile was announced earlier this year, but Humble Games has announced its release by tweeting “In Forager you can become friends with all sorts of different animals! iOS will be launching soon. In the meantime, show us your real-life animal companions!” to which its developer HopFrog quoted the tweet by writing “Forager for iOS will be launching soon!”

The game is developed by HopFrog, also known as Mariano Cavallero, who dropped out of school to learn how to make video games. After running out of money multiple times, he eventually was able to create a build of Forager for a Game Jam and managed to go to the United States to show it off, where it eventually landed in front of the eyes of someone from Humble Bundle.

Forager is out today on iOS at 9am PT (about five hours from now). The store page doesn't appear to be up yet but we'll update you when we have more information.

