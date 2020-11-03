Feral Interactive has revealed in a tweet that the Android port of the XCOM 2 Collection will release sometime next year. The iOS port of the popular PC and console tactical strategy game is releasing on Thursday this week, but Android fans will have to wait a bit longer to play the game.

A few days ago, a Twitter user by the name of @thegreatmosey vented their frustration on social media about the game’s supposed iOS exclusivity: “I would be MUCH more excited about this if it wasn't a crummy platform exclusive.” to which Feral Interactive replied: “There will be an Android version next year, Mosey.”

There will be an Android version next year, Mosey. — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) November 3, 2020

So there you have it. The game will be available for iOS devices from Thursday, and on Android sometime next year if things stay according to Feral Interactive’s plans.

The XCOM 2 Collection delivers the full experience from the PC and consoles version of the game, including the base title, the War of the Chosen expansion, and four DLC packs for one price. We published a review of it earlier today, where our reviewer Sergio called the strategy in the game “one of the best in any mobile game.”

It makes sense that XCOM 2 Collection would eventually make its way over to Android, as the original XCOM: Enemy Unknown was originally an iOS exclusive on mobile until it appeared on Google Play a year later packaged with the Enemy Within expansion. “Next year” doesn’t give us a lot to go on, as it could mean in a few months’ time or over a year away, but more details should be revealed when Feral Interactive is ready to announce them.

You can pre-order the XCOM 2 Collection from the iOS App Store for £23.99 ahead of its Thursday release date.